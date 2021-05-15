Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

