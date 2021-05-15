Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

