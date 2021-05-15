ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.81 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $252.35 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

