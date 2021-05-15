Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $14.76 on Wednesday, reaching $486.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.04 and its 200-day moving average is $426.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $216.65 and a 52 week high of $518.66.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.