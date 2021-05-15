Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down to $485.67

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $485.67, but opened at $460.61. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $473.13, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

