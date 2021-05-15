Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Down 5.1%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s share price fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 10,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 481,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $22,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

