Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $554,559.71

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $554,559.71 and $3,745.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

