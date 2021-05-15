Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $145.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 196,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,694,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

