ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

