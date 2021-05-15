Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,026. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $125.31 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

