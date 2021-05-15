Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner Buys 15,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zogenix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

