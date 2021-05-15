Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

