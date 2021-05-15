Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 639.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,943 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

