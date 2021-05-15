Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZYNE opened at $4.46 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

