Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,615,956 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.