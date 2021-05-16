-$0.09 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEEL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

