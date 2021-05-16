$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

