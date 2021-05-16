-$0.49 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.61). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 435,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,143. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.