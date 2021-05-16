$0.53 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. General Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 206%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

