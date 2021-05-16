-$0.55 EPS Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 329,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

