$0.62 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000.

CDR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.