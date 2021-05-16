$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.73. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

