$1.01 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

