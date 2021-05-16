$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 1,179,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

