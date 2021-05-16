$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $113.32. The stock had a trading volume of 501,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,817. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

