$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

