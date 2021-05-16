10,000 Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHPM. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the fourth quarter worth $4,164,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402,195 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CHP Merger by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 417,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 304,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in CHP Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

CHPM stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

