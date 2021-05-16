10,000 Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.