10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.60). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 711,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $143.79 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

