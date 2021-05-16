1,136 Shares in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAH. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $172.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.01. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.71 and a 52-week high of $173.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

