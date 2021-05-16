$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $127.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.86 million and the lowest is $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $519.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 350,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.