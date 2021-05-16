$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report $13.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.16 million and the lowest is $10.13 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 431,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

