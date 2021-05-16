1,412 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HMC stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

