$159.62 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post sales of $159.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SRT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. 58,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

