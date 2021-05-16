16,164 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

