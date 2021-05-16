1,668 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,668 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

