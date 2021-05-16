171 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $171.68 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.