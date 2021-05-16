18,340 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

