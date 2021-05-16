$19.21 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $19.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.93 billion and the lowest is $18.72 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $17.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $79.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.02 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.32 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

