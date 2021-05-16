1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $5.07 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00011061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $847.35 million and $154.40 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,250,650 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

