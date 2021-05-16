$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

ALV stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. 287,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Autoliv by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,676,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

