$2.61 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $15.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,651. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $592.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.