$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. The Home Depot posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $323.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,786. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $232.70 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

