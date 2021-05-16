$2.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. The Home Depot posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $14.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $323.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,786. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $232.70 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.