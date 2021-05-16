$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.