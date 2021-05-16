2,063 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $120.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

