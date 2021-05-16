$22.69 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce sales of $22.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the lowest is $22.48 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $100.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley started coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Identiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 170,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,257. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

