27,170 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Hatton Consulting Inc.

Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.96 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.97.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.