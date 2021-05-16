2,900 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

