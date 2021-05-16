$295.80 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $295.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $498.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.26. HubSpot has a one year low of $178.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,514,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

