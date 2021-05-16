300,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

OHPAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Company Profile

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

